India bows out of AFC Asian Cup

CHENNAI: The TNCA inter-districts matches for the SS Rajan trophy continued this week with matches scheduled across different districts across the state. Dindigul scored 118 runs against Dharmapuri with Ranjith Kumar picking up a hat-trick to hand the hosts a comfortable victory.BRIEF SCORES: Vellore 105 in 18.4 overs (K Rajkumar 30, V Arunpandi 3/15, A Anbarasu 3/12) lost to Pudukkottai 106/7 in 16.5 overs (P Jefrin Peter Nishanth 43, E Tamizharasan 4/28)

Dindigul 118/8 in 20 overs (P Elayaraja 40, R Ranjith Kumar 5/22) bt. Dharmapuri 92 in 18 overs (P Elayaraja 3/16, R Ramthilak 3/13)