India bows out of AFC Asian Cup

AL KHOR: India’s wait for a maiden knockout round berth in the Asian Cup continued as they crashed out of the continental football showpiece after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Syria in its last group match on Tuesday.

Substitute Omar Khribin scored the all-important goal in the 76th minute to keep Syria in contention for a round of 16 berth.

India finished at the bottom of the four-team Group B after losing all its three matches and without scoring any goal.

Tuesday’s match will certainly be the swansong Asian Cup game for talisman Sunil Chhetri, who had appeared in the two earlier editions also -- in 2011 and 2019.

The 39-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his illustrious career, has scored four goals -- two each in 2011 and 2019 -- in nine appearances to be the highest scorer from India in the continental showpiece. The initial minutes of the match saw India going on the offensive and there were some threatening runs from Mahesh Naorem and Lallianzuala Chhangte but they did not lead to a clear chance. With the match entering the last 20 minutes, the Syrians pressed for goal as they needed a win to be in contention for a knockout berth. The Indians defended desperately with almost all of them in their own half. The Syrians were not to be denied a goal to the disappointment of the large number of Indian supporters who filled the stadium. Ibrahim Hesar was able to work through to the left edge of the box and his pass found Khribin who outwitted Rahul Bheke before drilling a low shot past Gurpreet.