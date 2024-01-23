India begins training for Davis Cup tie in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Braving cold conditions, the Indian Davis Cup team began its preparatory camp for the upcoming grass court tie against Pakistan, keen to find a second singles player in the absence of top-ranked Indian Sumit Nagal.

Country’s top singles players -- Nagal (ranked 137) and Sasikumar Mukund (ranked 463) -- have pulled out of the February 3/4 tie in Islamabad.

Their absence means that Ramkumar Ramanathan is the only singles specialist player in the team. Captain Rohit Rajpal has to choose between Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji to play the second singles.

Bhambri, at 61 in the ATP doubles list, is the team’s highest ranked player and will certainly play the doubles rubber as well. Veteran Rohan Bopanna, who is India’s best doubles player, has retired from Davis Cup.

Both Bhambri and Balaji took a day off since they travelled straight from Melbourne after competing in the Australian Open.

Ramkumar, Poonacha and Saketh Myneni had a light session that lasted two and a half hours.

“They are all coming from tournaments. The idea is to get warmed up nicely. Grass courts require a different type of momentum. Lot of running, short sprints to the net, serve and volley. The tempo will build up as we go along,” Rajpal told media.