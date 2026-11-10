India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers' campaign against Singapore

Hosts Malaysia, Palestine and Guam are the other teams in the fray.

India will next face Guam on November 14, Palestine on November 17 and hosts Malaysia on November 20 in their remaining Group E fixtures.

Only the group winner will progress to the AFC U17 Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29, 2027.

Among the five teams in Group E, India are the only side to have qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup in 2026. The Blue Colts bowed out of the group stage after defeats to Australia and Uzbekistan.