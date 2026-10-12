India beat West Indies by 14 runs in 3rd T20I

Chasing a competitive 224-run target, India restricted West Indies to 209 for seven in 20 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (43) and Kamil Pooran (42) scored for the visitors.

For India, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh regained his mojo with figures of 3/44.

Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma struck a quick 69 off 30 balls to help India post a competitive 223 all out after being asked to bat.

Sharma decorated his innings with six boundaries and five hits over the fence.

Besides Sharma, Ishan Kishan made 37 off 18 balls and vice-captain Tilak Varma scored 28 off 16 balls.