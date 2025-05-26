India beat Uruguay 3-2 in Four Nations Junior Women's Hockey

ROSARIO: Kanika Siwach scored a brace as the Indian junior women's hockey team secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Uruguay in its second match of the Four Nations Tournament here.

Apart from Kanika (46’, 50’), Sonam (21’) was on target for India, while Milagros Seigal (3’) and Agustina Mari (24’) scored for Uruguay in the match here on Sunday.

Uruguay took an early lead in the third minute through Seigal’s penalty corner.

Sonam pulled India level in the second quarter, converting a penalty corner in the 21st minute.

But Uruguay regained the lead soon after, with Mari scoring off another penalty corner.

India bounced back in the final quarter as Kanika netted twice -- first off a penalty corner, and then with a field goal -- to seal the victory.

India will next take on hosts Argentina on Tuesday.