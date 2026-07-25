India beat Pakistan in Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

The Indian sub-junior girls, meanwhile, put up a spirited fight before going down 3-6 to China in their Elite Pool match.

The Indian boys took early control against Pakistan, leading 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Romit Pal (8'), Karan Gautam (10') and captain Ketan Kushwaha (10'). They maintained the momentum in the second half, with Prahalad Rajbhar (12') extending the lead to 4-0.

Pakistan attempted a comeback through Muhammad Usman (12', 15') and captain Adeel (17'), but strikes from Shahrukh Ali (16'), Rahul Yadav (18') and Kushwaha (20') sealed a comfortable victory for India.

Earlier in the day, India thrashed Oman 10-1. The Indians stormed to a 6-0 lead at half-time, powered by two goals each from Shahrukh Ali (3', 10') and Ketan Kushwaha (6', 8'), along with strikes from Karan Gautam (2') and Prahalad Rajbhar (3').