Pakistan took the lead just before half-time through Alamgir Ghazi (45+1), but India struck twice after the break to turn the match around, capitalising on their opponents being reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat (60th) and Sandip Mandi (88th) were on target for the champions.

The defender’s 88th-minute winner completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Pakistan.

Naushad Moosa’s side had been stretched, unsettled and eventually breached by Ghazi’s curling finish in first-half stoppage time.

But Junaid Shah’s dismissal following a VAR review changed the course of the final, Suhail Bhat restored parity, and Mandi supplied the decisive blow just as extra time loomed.

For Pakistan, appearing in their first SAFF Championship final, it was a painful ending to a contest they had controlled for much of the opening half.