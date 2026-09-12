India beat Malaysia as Anmol leads defending champions to Junior men's Asia Cup final

Drag-flicker Anmol once again led from the front, scoring twice from penalty corners to take his tournament tally to an impressive 16 goals and strengthen his position at the top of the scoring charts.

Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra was equally influential, making a series of outstanding saves, including stopping a penalty stroke, which kept India in control of the contest.

The defending champions, chasing a fourth consecutive and sixth overall title, will face the winners of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea.

India began the match on the front foot, with Ajeet Yadav coming close twice inside the opening two minutes after intelligently getting to the end of long balls played out from deep defence.

India soon earned three penalty corners, but Malaysian goalkeeper Amsyar Mohamad Adib stood firm with a couple of good saves to keep India at bay.

A turnover in the 12th minute almost presented India with the opening goal, but they were unable to convert the opportunity.