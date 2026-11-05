India beat Japan 4-1 in final to win third consecutive men''s ACT hockey crown

India had earlier defeated Japan 4-1 in the round-robin stage of the tournament at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar.

But on Thursday, Japan gave India a tough fight in the first two quarters, though the home side came back strongly in the second half.

India started on a bright note but it was Japan who took the lead against the run of play in the third minute through Matsumoto, who scored with a tomahawk to stun the hosts in front of a packed crowd at the Olympian Balbir Singh Stadium.

The Indians, thereafter, showed urgency and created a few chances but lacked the final finishing.

Japan secured two back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute but the Indian defence was up to the task to deny Japan skipper Raiki Fujishima.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh, who featured in his 200th international match on Thursday, was the star in India's midfield, linking up the defence and with forward line to create chances.

Jarmanpreet Singh, on the other hand, was rock solid in defence with his brilliant work ethic.

Trailing 0-1, the Indians came out with more purpose after the change of ends and secured their first penalty corner in the 33rd minute but skipper Harmanpreet Singh's flick was blocked by Japanese goalkeeper Kisho Kuroda.

The Japanese continued to impress, earning their second penalty corner in the 39th minute but Shota Yamada's effort did not produce any goal.

India kept up the pressure on the Japanese defence and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 42nd minute, and Lakra equalised from a rebound after being fed by Aditya Arjun Lalage.