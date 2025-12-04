India bags five medals at Asian Equestrian Championship

NEW DELHI: India finished off their campaign with a historic five-medal haul at the FEI Asian Equestrian Championship 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, which got underway on November 23. India bagged medals across the Eventing and Dressage events. This was only the second edition of the Asian Championship; India did not participate in the inaugural edition in 2019.

In Eventing, Ashish Limaye clinched an individual gold as well as a team silver alongside fellow Shashank Singh Kataria and Shashank Kanmuri.

In Dressage, Shruti Vora remained the star of the competition for India, bagging three silver medals – one in the individual category, the second in Intermediate Freestyle I, and the third in the Dressage Team event. The Indian team, consisting of TAGG athletes Divyakriti Singh, Gaurav Pundir, and Shruti, was the team that clinched silver.

“This was a very emotional win for us because the last Asian Games didn’t turn out great for us. So, I think it was a huge redemption kind of feeling and a big relief,” Ashish Limaye told media.

Showing gratitude to his horse, Ashish added, “My horse ‘Willy Be Dun’ is a 13-year-old Anglo-European. I think it would have been impossible to bag this gold without him because he really fought for us, and he was always giving 100% to come here. I think he knew that we were at a championship and he was really different and special.”