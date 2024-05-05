India, Australia placed in Group A for Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

DUBAI: India were on Sunday placed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh from October 3-20 this year.

With all their group matches scheduled to be played at Sylhet, India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 and face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 as the ICC announced the schedule for the ninth edition of the Women's T20 WC.

India's next assignment will be against yet-to-be-identified Qualifier 1 team on October 9 while their clash against six-time world champions Australia will be on October 13.

"Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October," the ICC posted on its website.

"In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required," the ICC added.

Hosts Bangladesh are placed in Group B along with South Africa, England, West Indies and Qualifier 2.

The two teams will enter the main tournament after the Qualifying event identifies the two finalists later today.

Ireland, UAE, Sri Lanka and Scotland are in the fray.

Ireland will take on Scotland in the first semifinal while UAE will face Sri Lanka in the second. Both the games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.