India at Asiad: Silver medals in sailing and wrestling; Gold in sight in cricket, hockey

India's overall medal haul rose to 65, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 32 bronze which kept the country inside the top-10 of the standings.

Kerala cousins Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis gave the Indian contingent an early reason to celebrate with their silver-wining effort in men's skiff competition, finishing behind China and ahead of Hong Kong, China after winning one and finishing second in three of the nine races in the regatta. This was India's first sailing medal of the ongoing edition.

The Indian team of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma claimed the women's bronze in the same event.

In the second half of the day, Nitesh Siwach (97kg) lost his final 0-4 to Japan's Yuri Nakazato to settle for a silver, which is a rarity for India in greco roman events.

In between, both the men's and women's squash teams ended with bronze medals after losing their semifinal clashes along with compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru.

Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz were the first to sign off after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong.

Singles silver-winner Anahat was expected to steer India but she ended up squandering four match points to go down 2-3 (11-9 11-8 6-11 11-13 10-12) against world No. 25 Sin Yuk Chan in a thrilling opening match.

World No. 73 Tanvi then scripted a fine comeback with a 1-3 (4-11 13-11 11-9 13-11) win over world No. 40 Ka Yi Lee to keep India’s hopes alive in the three-match contest. However, veteran Joshana Chinappa, a former world top-10 player, suffered a straight-game loss to world No. 39 Ho Tze Lok.

Later, the defending champion men's squad of Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani and Suraj Chand were beaten 1-2 by Malaysia to sign off with a third-place finish this time.