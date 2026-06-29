India are out of the women's world cup

Shafali Verma (34), who added 66 runs but safety appeared their first concern rather than scoring fast as the run-rate never really went above 7. There were occasional flares of aggression like Shafali’s two sixes off off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner or Mandhana’s successive fours off pacer Kim Garth.

But Harmanpreet was quite fluent during her stay, exploiting the gentler pace of Wareham and Molineux for some quick runs. The skipper, who reached fifty in 26 balls, flayed her Aussie counterpart for three sixes in a row in the final over, which yielded 23 runs, as India reached 170.