India and Australia teams land in Chennai for World Cup

CHENNAI: The team bus, decked with the World Cup theme sticker had arrived at the airport well in advance, creating an assumption amongst general public that the Indian team was set to arrive shortly. In no time, numerous fans began to gather and lined up near the exit gate.

The team disembarked at the arrival terminal amidst tight security, with fans thronging the barricades for a glimpse of their favourite players up close. Earlier in the day, the police and dog squads sanitized the team buses and redirected regular travellers through a different gate.

Young fans at the airport held placards with messages for their favourite players, while others brought their jerseys and notepads to collect autographs. Virat Kohli was the first to exit the gate, followed by Hardik Pandya and then the team’s coach, Rahul Dravid, with others in tow. The team boarded the bus, and fans lined up on either side of the bus, clicking photos of their players.

As the Indian team bus departed, the Australian team arrived next, greeted with a rousing reception from the crowd. Both David Warner and Glenn Maxwell made their way out with fans chanting their names. One notable moment featured a fan holding up an Indian jersey that bore David Warner’s name. “It feels great to be here in India for the World Cup. We’re eagerly anticipating a packed stadium for Sunday’s contest,” said an Australian team official as they left the airport.