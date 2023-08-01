India amass 351/5 against West Indies in series decider

Begin typing your search...

The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).

ByPTIPTI|1 Aug 2023 5:38 PM GMT
TAROUBA: India amassed 351 for five against West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.

Romario Shepherd took a couple of wickets for West Indies.

Brief scores: India 351/5 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Shubman Gill 85, Sanju Samson 51; Romario Shepherd 2/73).

