India all out for 477 in reply to England's 218

Spinner Shoaib Bashir was pick of the England bowlers claiming 5-173. India hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

ByReutersReuters|9 March 2024 4:30 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: India were all out for 477 in reply to England's first innings total of 218 on day three of the fifth and final test on Saturday. Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) struck hundreds while each of India's top five batters registered 50-plus scores.

