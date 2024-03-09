India all out for 477 in reply to England's 218

NEW DELHI: India were all out for 477 in reply to England's first innings total of 218 on day three of the fifth and final test on Saturday. Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) struck hundreds while each of India's top five batters registered 50-plus scores.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir was pick of the England bowlers claiming 5-173. India hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.