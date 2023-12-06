India aims for better show against England

MUMBAI: India will look to draw confidence from recent performances and improve its disappointing bilateral record against England when the two teams face-off in a three-match women’s T20I series, starting here on Wednesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India has had a successful year in the shortest format so far, winning the gold medal in the Asian Games, an away series against Bangladesh by 2-1 and also making it to the final of the triangular series in South Africa, with West Indies as the third side.

On the other hand, world No. 2 England will look to overcome the disappointment of losing to Sri Lanka 1-2 at home.

World No. 4 India has a poor record at home in T20Is as well as against England in general and the host will hope to come up with something special.

At home, in nine matches against England, India has only two wins to show with its most recent victory coming more than five years ago in March 2018 when it won by eight wickets at the Brabourne Stadium.

In fact, it is India’s overall record against England which is also concerning given it only has seven wins to show from 27 matches. Additionally, India women’s last win at home in T20Is came more than two years ago in March 2021 when they defeated South Africa in Lucknow by nine wickets.