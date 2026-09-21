India aim for another big win against Sri Lanka in Asian Games men's hockey

The title-holders started their campaign with a big 13-1 win over unfancied Indonesia on Sunday. They are expected to once again win handsomely against the Lankans on Tuesday.

There were as many as eight goal-scorers for India in the win over Indonesia with striker Dilpreet Singh leading the tally with four field goals.

The most heartening aspect for India in the 13-1 win was that they scored 10 field goals.

The Indian strike force was at its lethal best with the likes of Dilpreet, Sukhjeet, veteran Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Rajinder Singh working in tandem to create and then convert chances.