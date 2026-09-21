India A vs Australia A: Fit-again Sai Sudharsan to open, off-spinner Kotian in focus

For Australia A, a number of Test team hopefuls are on the tour, including openers Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, spinner Todd Murphy and pacer Jhye Richardson.

Sudharsan, who batted at No. 3 in his seven Test appearances for India, had opened during India A's tour of Sri Lanka where he scored 132 and 168 in the two first-class matches against Sri Lanka 'A' before missing the Test series due to fractured foot that required extensive six weeks of rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is captaining the India A team, has now cemented his place in the Test squad as one down batter with two hundreds in the last series in Sri Lanka

Hence Sudharsan, who had started opening from the last 'A' series, will like to start off against Australia A from where he left in the preceding series versus Sri Lanka A.