India A thump Australia A by 162 runs in first four-day fixture

Medium pacer Anshul Kamboj struck twice in the opening hour, removing overnight batters Nathan McSweeney (35, 75b, 5x4) and skipper Peter Handscomb (16) to put the visitors on the back foot.

Replacing Kamboj from the pavilion end, pacer Tushar Deshpande then dismissed Josh Philippe and Liam Scott off successive deliveries before off-spinner Tanush Kotian clean bowled Jason Sangha to leave Australia A struggling at 185/7 at lunch.

Kumar Kushagra was declared Player of the Match.