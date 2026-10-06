India, 6 other countries want to host 2036 Olympics; to present Games projects in November

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye are among seven countries with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November.
The IOC said the projects will be assessed on a number of technical factors such as venue master-plan and athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities.
"The Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC, with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, are (in alphabetical order): Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye," read a statement from the IOC.
"There are also a number of NOCs taking part in noncommittal talks with the IOC about hosting future Olympic Games beyond 2036. The Interested Parties have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November," it added.
The IOC keeping this schedule in view, said no other Interested Parties will be considered for 2036 after October 31.
India submitted its Expression of Interest to host the Games in 2024. The host selection process was subsequently halted by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who said fresh feedback would be taken from member nations to streamline the process.