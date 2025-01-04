India 141-6 at stumps, lead by 145 runs against Australia in fifth Test

SYDNEY: Rishabh Pant smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 61 as India reached 141 for six at stumps after dismissing Australia for 181 on the second day of the final Test here on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja (8) and Washington Sundar (6) were at the crease with India leading by 145 runs.

Pant hit the second-fastest fifty for India in Test cricket, reaching the landmark off just 29 balls as the visitors opted for an attacking strategy in their second innings.

Earlier, India dominated the post-lunch session with Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (3/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) stepping up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), who had left the field for scans due to an unspecified injury, to dismiss Australia for 181.

For Australia, Beau Webster (57) scored a half-century on debut, adding a quick 57 with Steve Smith (33) but once he was dismissed, India swiftly dismantled the tail.

Resuming the day at 9/1, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (2) early. Siraj then removed Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4) in one over.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32).

India 2nd innings: 141 for six in 32 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 4/42)