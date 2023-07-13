IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes 3rd Indian to claim 700 wickets in int'l cricket

CHENNAI: Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a remarkable feat by completing 700 wickets in international cricket on Wednesday during the opening day of the first Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Ashwin achieved this feat by dismissing Alzarri Joseph in the 53rd over in the ongoing Test match. He became the third Indian after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh and the seventeenth overall to get to the milestone.

Ashwin also achieved another rare distinction of getting the wickets of both father and son in his illustrious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 1 of the first Test in Roseau, Dominica.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team also wished the 36-year-old player on achieving this milestone. "Spinning into the record books once again 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ International Wickets! #WIvIND #WhistlePodu ," the CSK's official Twitter page tweeted.





Meanwhile, Ashwin and Jadeja shared eight wickets between them as the hosts West Indies were bundled out for 150 on Day 1 of the first Test in Roseau, Dominica.