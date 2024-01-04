IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India has the last laugh in this two-day encounter

Begin typing your search...

4 Jan 2024
Rohit Sharma during the 2nd Test match between India vs South Africa. (BCCI)

CHENNAI: India has defeated South Africa by eight wickets quite convincingly in a low-scoring test match to level the series 1-1. India scored 80 runs for the loss of three wickets.

In response to South Africa's uninspiring 55, India was two runs shy of 100 run lead as the Men in Blue posted 153. South Africa was dismissed for 176, thanks to Markram's ton, with a target of 79 runs for India.

Online Desk

