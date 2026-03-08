IND vs NZ final: 5 key battles to watch out for in Ahmedabad

While New Zealand entered the finals after securing a dominating nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the semifinal, India secured a thrilling seven-run win over Engalnd in Mumbai to book their finals berth.

Here's a look at five key match-ups that could decide the fate of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, as per the ICC website:

Matt Henry vs India's openers

New Zealand's leading pace bowler and in-form right-arm seamer, Matt Henry, will be eager to strike early when for the Black Caps in the final.

Henry is coming off a fine spell of 2/34 in the semifinal win against South Africa.

Although both of his wickets came in the closing overs, Henry will be confident about taking on India's aggressive opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who are likely to attack from the very beginning.

If Henry manages to deliver early breakthroughs, it could significantly boost New Zealand's chances of securing their first Men's T20 World Cup title.

So far in the tournament, Henry has taken nine wickets in eight matches at an impressive average of 20.66.