Incredible achievement: Stalin lauds Kohli for slamming historic 50th ton in IND vs NZ semis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded star India batter Virat Kohli for becoming the first cricketer to hit 50 ODI centuries and surpassing the record of Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 tons during the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The CM took to official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Incredible achievement! 50 ODI centuries! @virat.kohli, you are a cricketing marvel. Congratulations on your phenomenal achievement in the World Cup semis! #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ #WorldCup2023." (sic)

Kohli reached the century mark in 106 balls. Following his century, Virat bowed to Sachin, who was in the stands, enjoying the action.

Read: CWC 2023: Virat, Iyer smash record-breaking tons, help India post 397/4 against NZ in semis