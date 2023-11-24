Inaugural Khelo India Para Games from next month

Begin typing your search...

Through a video message, Thakur said, “I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Nov 2023 9:28 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: With a vision to identify talent and create an opportunity for young and aspiring para athletes to shine, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in New Delhi from 10th December to 17th December.

Through a video message, Thakur said, “I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi. A total of 7 disciplines will be held across three SAI (Sports Authority of India) Stadiums.”

Over 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden games.

DTNEXT Bureau

