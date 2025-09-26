Inaugural BFI Cup in Chennai from Oct 1

NEW DELHI: Aimed at providing upcoming boxers a pathway to the national camp, the Boxing Federation of India will conduct the inaugural BFI Cup in Chennai from October 1 to 7.

The competition, which is set to be conducted in 10 categories for both men and women, will provide the gold and silver-medallists entry to the elite national camp.

"Indian boxing is undoubtedly on the rise and the BFI is committed to an athlete centric approach that is already showing good results," said BFI president Ajay Singh in a media release.

"The BFI Cup is another step in that direction as it will provide many young boxers a chance to make their mark and come in national contention.

"Tournaments like the BFI Cup will provide the top boxers an opportunity to test their preparation and also helps BFI identify fresh talent," he added.

State units or boards which finished inside top-eight in the 8th Elite nationals can send one boxer to the BFI Cup in each category along with the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Rohtak, which regularly hosts the youth camps, and host Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, participants from the last two Elite National Championships will also be allowed to compete, the federation said.

Those who competed in the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 championships, medallists in any international meet since 2022, medallists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games, and medallists from the 6th Youth Nationals will also be eligible to participate.