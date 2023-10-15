In the crosshairs: Elavenil takes aim at greatness

CHENNAI: Hailing from the coastal city of Cuddalore, Elavenil Valarivan emerged as a prodigious talent on the shooting scene, turning eyeballs from a tender age and bagging titles, including a World Championship.

A mere month has passed since her resplendent triumph in the air rifle event at the World Cup, where she outshone the former World Number One, France’s Oceanne Muller.

Remarkably grounded, Elavenil remains unfazed, almost dismissing her remarkable feat. To her, this journey began in her formative years, and every opportunity to step into the arena is a blessing, a call she says she loves to answer day in, and day out.

Speaking to DT Next, she says the present moment is her sanctuary; she attests, “No matter the championship, I feel it’s the present moment that truly counts, and on that day, I must deliver my very best.”

Her unwavering coach, Neha Chavan, is intricately entwined with her journey. Since the beginning of her sporting journey, Neha has been guiding her to the extent that Elavenil has spent more time with Neha than with her own parents.

Elavenil confides, “There were moments when I contemplated surrender, moments when I longed to wrap it all up and seek solace in slumber. But my coach remained my steadfast pillar, never once doubting the path we tread.”

Her victory over Oceanne, achieved by a sharp margin of 0.3, brought forth a humble reflection. “I believe it was simply one of those days when I woke up, channeled my learnings, and the stars aligned,” she muses.

Emphasizing the perpetual nature of learning, Elavenil adds, “I am only just starting my journey. Oceanne demonstrated exceptional prowess throughout the qualification rounds, consistently topping the charts. We’ve been competing against each other for quite some time, and she’s remained at the pinnacle of her game.”

Elavenil views the Paris 2024 Olympics as the ultimate destination in her long and arduous voyage, commencing with the forthcoming Asian Shooting Championship and National Championships.

She recognizes the forthcoming Olympics as a challenging prospect, with Oceanne enjoying the advantage of competing on home turf. Nonetheless, this serves as a compelling incentive for her to intensify her training and deliver her utmost.

India’s remarkable Asian Games campaign yielded a record-breaking tally of 107 medals, with the shooting contingent leading the charge with an unprecedented haul of 22 medals.

Elavenil, ever the patriot, reflects on this accomplishment with pride, stating, “Ultimately, every shooter representing our nation is akin to family. The entire contingent performed exceptionally, and I was there, cheering them on. I believe we are all on the right course.”