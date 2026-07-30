In Glasgow at his own cost, Jaiveer by his famous ward Chopra's side during qualification round

The 32-member athletics squad, headlined by Chopra, was accompanied by five coaches, two physios and one doctor along with two medical professionals. The support staff, cleared by the sports ministry and led by head coach Radhakrishnan Nair, did not have Chaudhary as one of the members.

But sources in the Indian contingent here said that Chaudhary, who is Chopra's formative coach, is here at his own cost. He travelled here from Bienne in Switzerland where Chopra was training before the Games.

Chaudhary was seen sitting at the area earmarked for the coaches, along with Nair, at a little distance from where the javelin throwers started their run-ups.