In-form Chennai takes on Telugu Yoddhas in much-anticipated semis

CUTTACK: Chennai Quick Guns will aspire to keep its dominant run going when they take on Telugu Yoddhas in the second semi-final of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Chennai Quick Guns have arguably been the best team of the season so far. The team with the most attacking and defensive points, they also have the player of the season within its ranks in Ramji Kashyap. Ramji is both the top attacker and the top defender of this season. He has the greatest number of skydives as well as the most dive points.

What makes their season even more impressive is how Chennai Quick Guns have been fuelled by some young players who are just at the start of their careers. Ramji himself is just 20. All-rounder Madan, who has put in some superb defensive displays, is just 19. Attacker Vijay Shinde is just 21 while Akash Kadam is 22.

“We will be competing against Telugu Yoddhas at the semi-finals, and this year we will give our hundred percent to win against them. All the teams are very strong and competitive, so it will be tough to predict who will be winning the match. It will all depend on the teams who will make the least mistakes” said Amit Patil, captain of Chennai Quick Guns.