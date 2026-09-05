Improving defence and attacking units can make big difference in Asian Games: Hockey coach Marijne

“And you need to have a lot of discipline in this. And that is something that we have worked really hard on. What are the key points we have to do really well? For instance, the left hand on the ground and those small things can make a big difference,” he said.

India finished fifth in the recent Hockey World Cup held across Belgium and the Netherlands.

But it has not left the team dispirited and, for Marijne the World Cup offered an important learning point.

“I can tell them many times we are really good and we can do it. But you have to experience it yourself (playing well) and that is what happened now. They played against the best teams in the world.

“They have seen, okay, this is necessary on the highest level to do well. But they also can see that they can compete with all.”

But has the team picked up its intensity after a draining World Cup?

“Yes, after the World Cup, the first week is about recovery. It has been a very heavy period for the girls. We will leave for Japan on Monday and we have a camp there outside the location.

“So, we will work there more on the intensity and the last week will be the high intensity training to be ready for the Asian Games,” he noted.