Impressive performances by Hatsun Centre shuttlers

CHENNAI: Hatsun Badminton Centre talents continued their strong run on the state badminton circuit with an impressive performance across three major ranking tournaments held in Kancheepuram, Chennai and Ernakulam in Kerala.
The players secured a total of 11 medals, comprising 4 golds, 4 silvers and 3 bronze, underlining the depth of talent emerging from the centre.
RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said: “These results reflect the commitment of our players, coaches and support team.”