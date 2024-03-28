Impact player rule has allowed Dhoni to bat at No 8: Hussey

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that the ‘Impact Player’ rule has lengthened their batting order, allowing former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come in as late as number eight during this IPL.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule, introduced from 2023 edition, allows each franchise to name five substitutes, one of whom could come on as a substitute during the course of the match.

Playing against Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday, CSK managed to post a match-winning total of 206 for six.

However, with seven batters coming out to bat, there were no signs of Dhoni coming in even as his fans got a bit impatient.

“It’s definitely been a directive from head coach (Stephen) Fleming to keep pushing the game forward. The ‘Impact Player’ has lengthened the batting order, with MSD at number eight, which is crazy, and he is batting well (in the nets) at the moment,” Hussey told reporters during the post-game media interaction.

“Because of this, the batters up the order can take the positive (attacking) route. They certainly have the backing from the coaches and the captain. Even if they get out doing so, its fine, and they won’t be criticised. We want to keep playing fast.”

Among the performers for CSK was New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who continued his blazing form with a 20-ball 46.

Explaining how he worked with Rachin during the pre-season, Hussey stated that it was all about allowing him to “play his best cricket”.

“He’s had a great start; it’s awesome to watch. He’s come here with great energy and wants to learn more and make a positive impact on the team. He’s gone out there with a clear mind and a nice positive attitude,” he stated.

Hussey feels that his work is mainly to ensure that Rachin stays in a positive frame of mind to produce optimum results.

It was two in two for new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, replacing Dhoni, while Hussey termed him a ‘cricket-savvy guy’.

“Rutu is fantastic and very well-prepared. He, along with Fleming and MSD get together to talk tactics before the game,” he reckoned.

Promoting a rookie ahead of Dhoni was “masterstroke” according to Hussey.

“It was a masterstroke from the think-tank as well, as we were expecting MSD to come out and play the last few balls. But, they realised Rizvi’s got some natural power against spin, and he delivered. The crowd loved it too.”

Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate against CSK

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings here.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs here on Tuesday.