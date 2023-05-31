‘Impact Player’ rule, DRS for first time in TNPL

CHENNAI: The ‘Impact Player’ rule will make its Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) debut in the forthcoming seventh season, which will be hosted across four district centres – Coimbatore, Salem, Dindigul and Tirunelveli – from June 12 to July 12.

The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be introduced for the first time in the League, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) officially announced on Tuesday. During a media interaction at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, TNCA assistant secretary RN Baba confirmed that teams cannot use the DRS for wide or no-ball calls.

Welcoming the move to implement the DRS, Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan, the chief guest of the press meet, said: “No tournament in India barring the IPL uses the DRS. It is really overwhelming. Certain decisions do not go our way… when you ask for a review, it changes the match. As a captain, if you ask me, it is very important.”

The TNCA also announced that there would be a reserve day for each of the three play-off matches and the final, scheduled to be hosted in Salem (Qualifier 1 and Eliminator) and Tirunelveli (Qualifier 2 and title decider).

The Season 7 will have a total prize purse of Rs 1.7 crore. While the winning team will be richer by Rs 50 lakh, the runner-up will take home Rs 30 lakh. The sides that finish third and fourth (with loss in Qualifier 2 and Eliminator respectively) will receive Rs 20 lakh each. The teams that do not qualify for the play-offs will get Rs 12.5 lakh each.

The organiser has brought on board the Star Sports Network and FanCode as the League’s television and digital partner respectively.

Shahrukh hails in-form Sai Sudharsan

Shahrukh hailed his Kovai Kings teammate B Sai Sudharsan, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last few years. The 21-year-old Sai Sudharsan sizzled for Gujarat Titans in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023, with his best performance coming in the final against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. “We drafted Sai Sudharsan at Kings [ahead of the TNPL 2021 season], the growth he has had over the past three years is immense. I can name many more players. I am really proud that our guys are making it to the next level. The route is easier because we have such a big platform [like the TNPL],” said Shahrukh.