"I'm incredibly proud of this day": Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra

NEW DELHI: India's first-ever individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was delighted over India claiming more than 100 medals in the 19th Asian Games. Indian contingent truly lived up to the "Iss baar 100 paar" goal in style as on Saturday they officially passed the 100 medal mark.

India bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best of 70, set at 2018 Jakarta.

On India's performance in the 19th Asian Games, former athlete Abhinav Bindra told ANI, "It has been the most sensational performance. Just being a former athlete and part of the sports movement in India, I think I'm incredibly proud of this day."

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bindra made history by winning a gold medal in the men's 10-metre air rifle competition and became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Olympic bronze medallist Indian Boxer Vijender Singh also praised Indian athletes and said, "For the first time in Indian history, the medal tally reached more than 100. The work done by the players/athletes is worth praising."

With 95 medals won on Friday, India was already guaranteed to reach the century mark in the medal count. India won four more medals in archery while the women's kabaddi team's victory over Chinese Taipei in the summit clash gave India its 100th medal in total.

Shooting and athletics were the two sports in which Indian athletes made their mark with exceptional performances. With 22 medals Indian shooters ended the 19th Asian Games with the best-ever medal tally at the Asiad. While in athletics India claimed a record 29 medals.