I’m hopeful about staying another season: Brambilla

CHENNAI: Having featured in all nine games for Chennaiyin FC this season, fan-favourite Lukas Brambilla is relishing his time in India and hopes to extend his contract for another season.

“I’m enjoying my time here in India. This is just the beginning, and of course, I hope to wear the Chennaiyin shirt for another season,” Brambilla told DT Next.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who netted seven goals last season for Othellos Atheniou in Cyprus, joined the Marina Machans earlier this year on a one-year deal, running through 2025.

A man of few words but immense impact on the pitch, Brambilla found the net for Chennaiyin in recent weeks, scoring against NorthEast United and during the 5–1 drubbing of Jamshedpur away from home. A key player in the midfield, Brambilla’s contributions will be crucial when Chennaiyin faces defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s definitely a big game, but we treat every match with the same importance. The three points are what matters. We’ve been working hard in training, and we hope to win,” Brambilla said.

When Brambilla’s signing was announced earlier this year, he credited head coach Owen Coyle for believing in him and boosting his confidence. Now, midway through the season, Brambilla is grateful for the progress he’s made under the Englishman.

“I’m really happy working with him. There’s still so much more to come and I’ve been learning and improving every day,” he added.

Chennaiyin has struggled to convert opportunities in the final third and currently sits seventh in the league standings. With more home games scheduled for the latter half of the competition, Brambilla remains optimistic about the team’s prospects. “We’re looking forward to the next game. We had missed Connor Shields in the match against Kerala Blasters—he’s such an important player for us. Hopefully he’ll play this weekend and if we can get a win, I’m sure it’ll be a big boost for the entire camp,” Brambilla added.