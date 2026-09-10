I'm doing everything in my control to be ready for a Test call-up: Arshdeep Singh

"The main learning has been to understand the mechanics of my own body and most importantly to listen to it when it comes to managing the limits of my own physicality. Recovery is extremely crucial," said the two-time T20 World Cup winner.

Playing on spin-friendly tracks at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence was another challenge, but one that Arshdeep said was crucial to overcome as a fast bowler.

"I saw the challenge of bowling on spin-friendly tracks as a chance to hone my own skills to bowl in any track conditions," he said of the pitches at COE.

"The faster you learn how to read each track and adjust your skill to get the best out of the track, the more crucial a bowler will be for his team every single time," he reasoned.

Arshdeep is among the several Punjab players, including Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Gurnoor Brar and even Prabhsimran Singh, who have formed the fulcrum of Indian sides across formats, especially in T20Is.