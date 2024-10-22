IITM Sanmar inter-college T20: Sathyabama beats YMCA

CHENNAI: Sathyabama earned a 39-run win over YMCA in the IITM Sanmar inter-college T20 cricket tournament on Tuesday.

Sachin Sredev Shanmugavel emerged the highest scorer for Sathyabama with 86, while Mayank Das remained unbeaten on 43. In reply, YMCA was restricted to 105 for five. In another match, IITM Blue defeated VIT by six wickets.

Brief Scores: Sathyabama 144/4 in 20 overs (Sachin Sredev Shanmugavel 86, Mayank Das 43*) bt YMCA 105/5 in 20 overs (J Kalaiselvam 46); VIT 130/5 in 20 overs (S Shriram 62*, B Anirudh 42) lost to IIT M Blue 131/4 in 18.2 overs (K Aditya Vikram 58*, Dev Joshi 36*, P Dillen Joe 28)