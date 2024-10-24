IITM Sanmar inter-college T20 cricket tournament: IITM Blue, IITM Red enter final

CHENNAI: IITM Blue eased to a seven-wicket win over Sathyabama in the semi-finals of the IITM Sanmar inter-college T20 cricket tournament here on Thursday. In another semi-final, IITM Red defeated IIT Tirupati to advance to the final.

Brief scores: Semi Finals: Sathyabama 139/6 in 20 overs (Krishna Navik 54, Sachin Sredev 52) lost to IITM Blue 140/3 in 19.2 overs (Dillen Joe 25, Aditya Vikram 34*, Dev Joshi 36*); IITM Red 119 in 20 overs (Shubam 42) bt IIT Tirupati 103 in 18 overs (Ashiq Ahmad 38*, Aravindan Sundaram 3/23)