IITM Blue crowned champion

CHENNAI: IITM Blue held its nerve to prevail over IITM Red by a thrilling three-run margin in the final of the IITM Sanmar inter-college T20 cricket tournament here on Friday.

Batting first, IITM Blue scored 160 for seven with Vikram Pratap Singh top-scoring with 45, while S Praveen Kumar contributed 45. In reply, IITM Red was restricted to 157 for five with M Akshath scoring 54. Subham Kashyap’s unbeaten 40 went in vain as Pritam Panda scalped three wickets for 32 runs.

Meanwhile, in the third-place match, IIT Tirupati earned a five-wicket win over Sathyabama.

Brief scores: Final: IITM Blue 160/7 in 20 overs (Vikram Pratap Singh 48, S Praveen Kumar 45) bt IITM Red 157/5 in 20 overs (M Akshath 54, Subham Kashyap 40*, Pritam Panda 3/32)

3rd Place: Sathyabama 111/7 in 15 overs (Krishna 46) lost to IIT Tirupati 112/5 in 13.4 overs (G Vishnu 45*, V Sharath 31). Note: Match reduced to 15 overs per side due to delay.