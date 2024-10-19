IIT Tirupati prevails over VIT Chennai

CHENNAI: IITM earned a five-wicket win over YMCA in a rain-curtailed match of the IITM Sanmar inter-college T20 tournament here on Saturday.

Set to chase 74 in 15 overs, IITM chased it down 10.1 overs. Elsewhere, IIT Tirupati eased to a seven-wicket victory over VIT Chennai. Set to chase 112 in 15 overs, IIT Tirupati got there with one ball to spare with Vishnu unbeaten on 44 and Ashiq Ahmad not out on 35.

Brief scores: YMCA 73/8 in 15 overs (J Kalaiselvam 29) lost to IITM Red 77/5 in 10.1 overs. Note: Match reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain; VIT Chennai 111/4 in 15 overs (Y Ashwath Kumar 39) lost to IIT Tirupati 115/3 in 14.5 overs (Ashiq Ahmad 35*, Vishnu 44*). Note: Match reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain