Igor Tudor appointed interim boss of Spurs

LONDON: Tottenham appointed Igor Tudor as interim manager after Thomas Frank was fired three days ago. The former Juventus coach takes over till the end of the season at a time when Spurs is just five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.
“It is an honour to join this club at an important moment,” Tudor said. “I understand the responsibility I have been handed, and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.
“There is a strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energize it and improve our results quickly.” Juventus fired Tudor on October. 27 following three straight losses and an eight-match winless run, with the Italian powerhouse eighth in Serie A. Tudor is the sixth head coach in less than seven years at Spurs since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.