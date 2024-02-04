If we bring our ‘A’ game, it’d get tough for foes: Satwik

CHENNAI: One-half of the World Doubles Number 1, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, graced the U-20 State Badminton Mixed Doubles Championship final organised by Nippon Paint in Chennai on Saturday.

Despite a slow start to the year with back-to-back runner-up finishes, the Asian Games gold medallist showed no signs of it while interacting with fans and discussing the duo’s preparations for the upcoming All England Badminton Open.

Satwik believes that sometimes losing is better. “I personally feel that if we keep winning, we slow down a bit. The back-to-back runners-up finish, including a loss at home during the India Open, gives us a boost.”

“In the Malaysia Open earlier this year, we could have played our defensive game a little better. We (duo) didn’t bring our A game, and if we do that, it’d definitely be difficult for other players,” added Satwik.

While Satwik was in Chennai, Chirag attended a different badminton event in Bengaluru. They are among the favourites to go all the way at the England Open that starts in March and will lead India’s charge as the top seeds for the tournament. “I got to know about it only yesterday. It feels special, but all these numbers won’t do us any favour on the court, especially in doubles, considering all the top players are lined up against each other,” said Satwik.

The duo believes in staying grounded and not letting success get to them, ensuring they keep pushing themselves for more success. Satwik added, “We usually look at ourselves as players taking the court for the first time. We haven’t played good badminton at the All England Open previously, so this time we want to go all the way.”

The 2020 Summer Olympics wasn’t memorable for the Khel Ratna Awardees, as they were eliminated in the group stage. However, they were the only pair to defeat the eventual gold medallists, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. Discussing their prospects for Paris 2024, Satwik said they haven’t started training anything special yet. The duo focuses on taking one step at a time and looks forward to successfully defending the BWF Thomas Cup starting from April 28 in China.

Tamil Nadu’s Aadhavan and Laya won the mixed doubles contest in straight sets, and Satwik presented the trophy to them.