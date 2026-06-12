If there's an alien in football, it's Messi: Mehtab backs Argentina to retain World Cup

"Almost the same energy is still there in the players. This is the last World Cup for Messi. Every player is ready to give everything for his last World Cup.

"Messi is still playing in MLS, scoring goals, providing assists and scoring free-kicks. GOAT, as we say about Messi. As long as he plays, he remains the biggest and most talented player.

"Sometimes we feel he is not from this world. We use the word alien. But if there is an alien in football, it is Messi."

'France, co-favourites'

Moving to other teams, Mehtab who has played 50 matches in the ISL for franchises such as Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, said last edition's runners-up France would start as co-favourites because of the immense depth in their squad.

"Of course, France is one of the best teams in the world right now. The talent they have is extraordinary. The coach must be sweating over whom to play and whom to leave out. In every position, they have one or two top players.

"One of the best players is (Rayan) Cherki. He can change a match with a goal or an assist. The world will have to think about how to stop him. We are all talking about Messi, but this player will be very important for France.

"He is a threat in world football. You can see his quality in top-level club football. He is a different player."