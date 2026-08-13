If Rohit and Virat score runs why should we look at their age, asks Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan went on to credit Kohli for instilling the winning belief in the dressing room by constantly telling players that no target was unachievable. He also said that it was Kohli who pushed the boundaries when it came to fitness and made him realise that his threshold was higher than what he imagined.

"This change was first brought in by Virat Kohli when he became the captain in 2014-15. Before that we won't think that we can go for a chase of 400 on the final day. Virat told the boys, 'let's at least try. We might lose but if we keep trying one day we will surpass that 400 plus in last innings.'

"'If we have to get 10 wickets on last day, we will go for it. The winning mentality and not settle for draw is what Virat Kohli got," he remembered.

"But his biggest contribution was bringing in fitness culture. 90 per cent credit for creating the fitness revolution goes to Kohli. My idea of fitness was endurance but Virat made this team believe that if you are fit, you can fly around," Harbhajan pointed out.

Therefore, Harbhajan's advice to head coach Gautam Gambhir would be to trust the duo's experience.

"If I were the coach, my job would be to give them the platform as my expectations from Rohit and Virat would be much higher than what I expect from a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. These two have that experience. They have experience of 300 games which Sooryavanshi won't have. Yes, a Sooryavanshi can walk in and blast bowlers but Virat and Rohit have the experience," he explained.

"Fitness is a priority, and your performance matters. Performance is the ultimate criterion. So if these two score runs and can match the fitness of a Shreyas (Iyer) or a Yashasvi (Jaiswal), then nothing else matters," Harbhajan declared.

The Jalandhar man, who accumulated 416 Test and 269 ODI wickets in his stellar career, said players usually know when to call time on their careers and recalled how his body told him to stop a good six years before he actually made the formal announcement.

"Rohit and Virat will get their answer from within. You realise when you have reached that phase where you need to call time," he said.