If I go by results, will start reacting to everything: Varun Chakravarthy

The 35-year-old spinner, who is at the back-end of his career, had a poor T20 World Cup despite India winning the title and didn't look good either in the IPL or in the away T20I series in England, which was cut short by a hamstring injury.

After his impressive 1/16 against Afghanistan in the opening T20I here, Chakravarthy was asked how he coped when the returns weren't as great as they used to be during the first phase of his international career.

"What you are referring to is results; I cannot go by results. If I go by results, I will start reacting to each and everything. If it goes my way, I will start being very happy. If it doesn't go my way, I will become very sad. I cannot go that way. So, the best way for me is to see the process," Chakravarthy said at the post-match conference after India won by seven wickets.

"If it is a good ball and if it still differs, I will always take it. But if it is a bad ball and it is a wicket, I have to go and work on it again. So, that's how it works."