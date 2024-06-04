If Australia is to win the T20 World Cup, Starc has to bowl well: McGrath

CHENNAI: Two of the most crucial games that helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title were won courtesy of some brilliant bowling, especially at the start by Australian quick Mitchell Starc.

The pacer took time to get into the groove and was quiet halfway through the season, though there were moments of brilliance, like that of the match against Mumbai Indians where he recorded his season-best figures of (4/33). However, people expected more from the most expensive player of the franchise league, and he delivered towards the latter stages of the tournament.

Australia will be opening their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on Tuesday, and if they were to go all the way, they’d heavily rely on Starc to perform at his best capacities. “When Starc’s bowling well, he is one of the best in the world. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are always going to bowl well, but Starc is the ‘X’ factor,” said Glenn McGrath, director of MRF Pace Foundation on Monday.

It hasn’t been long, and people still talk about Starc’s impeccable efforts in the IPL qualifier and final, where he knocked the stumps of fellow countryman Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the final. The ball was dubbed unplayable by critics and viewers. It wasn’t his fastest, but he pitched it in the right areas and got it to move away from the batsmen.

“When Starc gets it right, it doesn’t matter if the pitch is quick, bouncy, or slow; he still manages to pick a wicket. He is one of those bowlers that can adapt to different conditions and bowl,” said McGrath. Speaking about the pitches in the West Indies, McGrath said, “I’ve played in West Indies on pitches that were quick, green, and bouncy, and pitches that were docile. It is about bowling in good areas, picking wickets with the new balls, but mixing it up. Having control of the ball.”

MRF Pace Foundation introduces U16 for first time

The MRF Pace Foundation is making good strides in terms of nurturing new bowlers; they conducted selection trials in February and March, and this year they have concentrated on picking more youngsters with the inclusion of U16 boys for the first time. The bowlers have been training at the Chennai facility since March and will undergo more practice to prepare for the matches in July.

There are five Tamil Nadu youngsters in the camp, and it is to be noted that the U16 boys are clocking 130mph, setting new avenues for fast bowling in the state. “It is exciting to have young players and try to have more impact on them rather than players who are already set,” added McGrath.