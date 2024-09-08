Begin typing your search...

    IEC RC beats United CC

    The next meaty contribution came from N Lokeshwaran who scored 58. In reply, United CC was limited to 164 for eight. R Aravind Krishna was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 28.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Sep 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-08 17:31:08.0  )
    IEC RC beats United CC
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: IEC RC earned a 23-run win over United CC in TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

    Batting first, IEC RC scored 187 with S Praveen Kumar scoring an unbeaten 64. The next meaty contribution came from N Lokeshwaran who scored 58. In reply, United CC was limited to 164 for eight. R Aravind Krishna was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 28.

    Brief scores: III Division ‘B’ Zone: IEC RC 187/7 in 30 overs (BV Dinesh 36, N Lokeshwaran 58, S Praveen Kumar 64*) bt United CC 164/8 in 30 overs (E Surender 25, B Barath 27, K Yuvaraj 44, R Aravind Krishna 3/28)

    IEC RCUnited CCTNCAlocal score update
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick