IEC RC beats United CC

CHENNAI: IEC RC earned a 23-run win over United CC in TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, IEC RC scored 187 with S Praveen Kumar scoring an unbeaten 64. The next meaty contribution came from N Lokeshwaran who scored 58. In reply, United CC was limited to 164 for eight. R Aravind Krishna was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 28.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’ Zone: IEC RC 187/7 in 30 overs (BV Dinesh 36, N Lokeshwaran 58, S Praveen Kumar 64*) bt United CC 164/8 in 30 overs (E Surender 25, B Barath 27, K Yuvaraj 44, R Aravind Krishna 3/28)